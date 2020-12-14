Teddi Mellencamp & Her Family Dress Up As Elves In Adorable Christmas Photo

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star shared a sweet holiday photo with her fans.

Teddi Mellencamp is ready to trade her Christmas jammies for some real pants.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave fans an adorable look at her family’s holiday card as she revealed her goal for 2021 is to get out of her pajamas and put on actual clothes.

In a post shared with her 975,000 followers, the nutrition and wellness coach was pictured wearing a bright green sweatsuit and a tiny elf hat as she held the smiling 10-month-old daughter, Dove, on her lap.

Dove as well as her siblings Slate,7, and Cruze, 6, wore matching hats and striped elf-style suits, while Teddi’s stepdaughter, Isabella, 12, posed in a festive red argyle top. Teddi’s husband, Edwin Arroyave, tied the whole mood together in a green and red argyle pajama top as the adorable clan posed in front of a gorgeously decorated Christmas tree.

In the caption to the post, the RHOBH alum joked that her followers should check their mailboxes for this year’s card before she admitted that she didn’t mail out any holiday greetings this year and is just going virtual.

Many of Teddi’s fans posted comments about the photo, with some zeroing in on little Dove’s sweet smile.

“Dove’s smile, obsessed,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful family!! Baby Dove nailed it!!” another added.

“Dovey loves photos!” Teddi replied.

When another follower questioned why Isabella was not wearing the same elf outfit as her three siblings, Teddi chimed in to explain.

“She is wearing the same one as [Edwin] as it’s the one she liked the best,” she wrote.

The busy mom also shared an outtake from the photo session of just her, Dove, and her son Cruze, seen here. Baby Dove was seen swiping her brother’s hat off of his head in the sassy pic.

“I have a feeling we are the family members on the naughty list,” Teddi joked.

While some of her kids may be on the naughty list, they do have lists for Santa Claus. Teddi recently told Page Six that all of her kids want skateboards for Christmas this year. In addition, Cruz wants added something extra special to his wish list.

“He [asked for] a baby brother,” Teddi told the outlet. “I was like, ‘You must’ve lost your mind, sir! Santa ain’t bringing that!'”

Teddi’s holiday photo came a few days after she shared a throwback of her famous classic music video with her rock star dad, John Mellencamp. The former Bravo star posted a snippet of her song-ending chorus on her dad’s 1987 A Very Special Christmas track, “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”