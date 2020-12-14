Laura Marie Exposes Chest In Soaking Wet Black Bikini While Hanging By The Pool

Laura Marie left little to the imagination in a stunning new Instagram upload over the weekend. The gorgeous brunette flaunted her killer physique as she delighted her over 1.4 million fans in the process.

In the sexy snap, Laura let it all hang out in a soaking wet black bikini. The skimpy top exposed the model’s busty chest by flashing her massive cleavage and underboob. The thin straps also accentuated her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms wrapped snugly around her slim midsection and were cut high over her curvaceous hips as they emphasized her toned thighs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the look with a jeweled bellybutton ring in her navel.

Laura stood knee-deep in a swimming pool for the shot. She bent one leg and placed a foot on the step of the pool as she grabbed at her top. Her back was arched and her legs were apart as she turned her head to the side slightly and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the photo, a gray fence could be seen. The sunlight also beamed off of Laura’s sun kissed skin and the rippling water.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the middle. The locks were styled in straight, wet strands that clung together and hung down her back.

Laura’s followers didn’t waste any time showing their love and support for the post by clicking the like button more than 7,600 times within the first day after it was posted to her timeline. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 130 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Have an amazing new week,” one follower stated.

“The hottest and prettiest babe,” declared another.

“I love that you watch Parks and Rec. You seem like you would be really fun to hang out with,” a third comment read.

“Your eyes are so pretty,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock scanty looks for her IG photos. She’s often seen rocking teeny bathing suits, sexy tops, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she sported nothing but a nude string bikini top and a tight-fitting red crocheted miniskirt. That post was also a hit among her admirers. To date, it has pulled in more than 8,800 likes and over 120 comments.