‘The Challenge’ Star Amber Borzotra Flashes Major Cleavage In Latest Instagram Snap

The Challenge: Double Agents star Amber Borzotra is flashing some serious skin in her latest Instagram snap. The television personality shared a new photo to her feed on December 14 where she dazzled her 123,000 followers.

Amber took a close-up selfie where she stared into the camera stoically, putting her fans into a daze. The Big Brother alum’s face glowed as she snapped the pic. She sported a satin robe and appeared to be nude underneath. The robe was left open enough to expose a decent amount of her cleavage, as she gave her followers a side view of her body.

The MTV star wore her hair in one large thick braid which blended together her brown and blond strands. The square braid started at her crown and wrapper around her head before it fell in front of her left shoulder. Her strands ran all the way down to her torso where the pony was eventually tied off.

In her caption, Amber crafted a play on words, telling her fans to protect their “inner G,” and their “energy.” She added a butterfly and crown emoji to the caption and added the “#StarSeed” hashtag. A Starseed is a person believed to be an advanced spiritual being from another planet or realm, and part of a New Age belief not known by many.

In under 24 hours, the new post from Amber brought in thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. The comments section filled up with compliments for the reality star, as her admirers applauded her hot look.

“Amber you’re gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“Seriously stunning,” a second added.

“Wow you’re ethereal!” a third user said.

Several of Amber’s Double Agents co-stars showed the post some love as well. Tori Deal, Kam Williams, and Ashley Mitchell all commented on the upload, letting their friend know just how incredible she looked.

The comments section also filled up with emoji which included several zodiac signs, as well as the flame symbol.

The women of The Challenge have been showing off their banging bodies lately in sultry Instagram uploads. On December 14 rookie Amber Marie Martinez shared a post of her round rump in a cheeky pink bikini. Veteran and two-time winner Ashley Mitchell also wowed her followers yesterday with a swimsuit snapshot which showed off her insane body and freckles which she was proud to rock.

To see where Amber and the rest of the women finish on this season of The Challenge: Double Agents, you can check out our spoilers here.