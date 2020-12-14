Maren Morris Shows Off Semi-Sheer White Bra While Rocking Unusual Top & Describes L.A. As A ‘Ghost Town’

Maren wore her attention-grabbing look indoors.

Maren Morris used an undergarment and an unusual top to put together an edgy outfit for her latest Instagram share.

Maren rocked the look in three photos that were taken inside what appeared to be a hotel room. She sat on the floor in front of a large mirror and used her phone to snap selfies of her casual ensemble. She wore a pair of dark faded jeans with a classic bootcut leg and frayed ankles. Her top was a baby tee from the brand Are You Am I, as indicated by a tag added to her first pic. The garment featured a mostly backless design with ruched sides and a drawstring that was tied in the middle of Maren’s lower back. Underneath it, she wore a semi-sheer bra crafted out of fine floral lace. The piece was unlined, so it simply enhanced the shape of the singer’s natural curves. It was finished with fluttery eyelash trim.

The sides of Maren’s tiny shirt were completely open, so they provided more than a peek at her exquisite intimate attire. She was barefoot, but she dressed her look up a bit with some bling. She sported a gold bangle, designer watch, and pearl ring. Her short fingernails were painted white.

The “Better Than We Found It” songstress styled her blond hair with a sleek blowout and and a center part. She posed to the side with her knees up. She rested her right elbow on the corresponding knee while holding up her phone to take her photos.

In the caption of her post, the country music star described Los Angeles as a “ghost town.” As reported by Bloomberg, the California city has been under a lockdown order since last weekend due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, so many residents are staying inside.

Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard responded to Maren’s post in the comments section by asking her if she wanted to get together with the group to write while she was in L.A., but she revealed that she would be busy working during her short stay in the city.

“Only here for 2 days to work in a bubble and then have to go back but damn! Let me know if y’all are back in Nash soon,” Maren replied.

In addition to a collaboration offer, the singer received a number of compliments.

“I’m obsessed with your top!” wrote one fan.

“You are heaven in human form,” another admirer’s message read.

While Maren had to stay inside to show off her funky style during her Los Angeles visit, she got to get all glammed up last month to walk the red carpet at the CMA Awards in Nashville. She wore a racy Dolce & Gabbana design that included a lot of black satin and lace.