Melissa Riso Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Shimmery One Piece Swimsuit

Melissa Riso took to social media to show off her bombshell body in a shimmery one piece that left little to the imagination. The image was shared on the model’s feed on December 14, and it made the start of the workweek a little spicier.

Melissa was posing in the center of the frame for the sultry new Instagram share. She appeared to be in a living room that included a large stone fireplace and a black piano. A few large windows at Melissa’s back allowed for plenty of sunlight to spill in over her figure. The model popped her hip to the side to accentuate her curves and placed both hands over her head as she gazed into the lens with an alluring stare and lips slightly parted.

She flaunted her incredible body in a one-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination of her fans. A tag in the post indicated that the sexy choice of apparel was from Slay Swimwear. The garment boasted a shimmery silver fabric that popped against her allover glow. Its straps secured over her tanned shoulders, leaving her slender arms in full view. The middle of the piece boasted a daringly low neckline that plunged well past her chest, leaving her voluptuous assets on full display.

The garment’s middle proceeded to fit tightly around Melissa’s waist, helping to highlight her tiny midsection and frame. The garment’s sides were high on Melissa’s hips, and the sexy design left her sculpted thighs in full view. The suit’s middle had jeweled fabric that stretched across her midsection, adding another sexy element to the outfit.

Melissa made sure to tag the swimsuit retailer in the caption of the post, and she credited her photographer for snapping the sizzling shot. She also credited Golden Glow LA for her spray tan and Mobilash for her lashes.

In a matter of minutes, Melissa’s fans went crazy over the post, and it’s quickly earned her more than 2,100 likes and 60-plus comments. Some Instagrammers commented on Melissa’s incredible body while a few more raved over her beauty.

“Good Morning Darling Beautiful thank you very much AKisses,” one follower commented, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“You look amazing dear. Hottest woman on the planet, no question,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“You look pretty beautiful,” a third chimed in with the addition of a few flames.

“You look so divine beautiful princess. Sedning love and wishes to you and yours,” a fourth wrote.