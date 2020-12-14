Brandi Cyrus Flashes Underboob In Super-Tight Black Bikini At The Beach

Brandi Cyrus showed off her flawless figure as she hit the beach in her latest set of Instagram photos over the weekend. The older sister of singers Noah and Miley Cyrus looked stunning as she proved that she’s just as hot as her famous siblings in the pics.

In the sultry shots, Brandi looked smoking hot as she posed in a super-tight black bikini. The top featured a square neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. The garment included slim straps that flaunted her muscular biceps as well as her shoulders. It also featured a daring cutout in the middle to give fans a peek at her underboob.

The matching bikini bottoms were pulled up high over her curvy hips and clung to her slim waist as they accentuated her perfectly round booty and lean thighs.

In the first photo, Brandi sat in the sand with her knees bent. She had one hand on the ground next to her as the other came up to touch her hair. The second shot featured her arching her back and flashing her pert posterior towards the lens. She grabbed a fistful of her mane and turned her head to look into the camera with a seductive expression on her face.

In the background of the photos, the white sand and stunning blue water could be seen. The bright, blue sky was also visible. In the caption, Brandi revealed that she was mentally going to stay on that beach for the rest of 2020.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in wet strands that clung together and were pushed over one of her shoulders.

Brandi’s over 1.1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the pics. The photos garnered more than 14,000 likes in less than 24 hours after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 100 messages.

“I’m joining you! Because it’s brrrr cold here too!” one follower stated.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” declared another.

“What is your fitness regimen? You look great!” a third user wrote.

“Rude of you to be that hot,” a fourth person quipped.

The podcast host doesn’t appear to have any qualms about showcasing her epic curves in her online pics. She’s often seen rocking skimpy looks that heat up social media.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brandi recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a pale pink bikini as she posed during “golden hour.” To date, that upload has reeled in more than 22,000 likes and over 200 comments.