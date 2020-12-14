Reality Steve’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers Shift Ahead Of Tayshia Adams’ Hometowns Airing

The Bachelorette spoilers from blogger Reality Steve had previously revealed detailed tidbits about how Tayshia Adam’s season wraps up. However, on Monday, he teased his Twitter followers that he was about to change something about what he’d reported before.

About a month ago, Reality Steve explained that Tayshia would keep Ivan Hall, Zac Clark, Brendan Morais, and Ben Smith for the “hometown” dates. From there, he indicated that Brendan’s family chose not to participate in filming. Brendan supposedly then acknowledged having some unresolved feelings about the divorce he went through about a year ago and eliminated himself.

After that, Tayshia embraced some version of overnights and Ivan was eliminated. That reportedly left Zac and Ben as Tayshia’s last two men, and she ultimately gave Zac her final rose.

At that stage, the spoiler king noted that his understanding was that there was no engagement.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Now, Reality Steve has made an adjustment to those Bachelorette teasers. How much does this change things? Even he admits he’s not entirely sure yet, but there is at least one significant shift.

During Tuesday night’s episode of The Bachelorette, it seems that it’s Brendan’s parents who do not show up to film. However, his brother and sister-in-law still participate. He also apparently does not eliminate himself as Reality Steve had previously believed.

“Brendan doesn’t self eliminate at #4 because Ben gets eliminated tomorrow night at the hometown dates rose ceremony. Your final 3 this season are Ivan, Zac, and Brendan,” he detailed in his blog.

That certainly is a significant change in that it means that Ben is not one of Tayshia’s final two. How much more changes now in comparison to the original teaser tidbits? That seems uncertain at the moment.

“So yeah, at this point, if I can find out anything in the next week, I’ll try and report that, but as for Brendan self eliminating, I don’t know. Maybe it happens. I just don’t know with any confidence at this point if it does,” he admits.

Reality Steve anticipates that will be breaking down additional information regarding what he’s learned over the past few days in his Tuesday blog post.

The Bachelorette viewers will see some action on Monday night as well as most, if not all, of the family meetings on Tuesday. What happens from there? There might be some surprises in store from the sounds of things.

“But as for the end result this season, at this point, it’s anybody’s guess. I do not know for sure what happens as of now,” Reality Steve concluded, leaving Bachelorette viewers anxious for more scoop.