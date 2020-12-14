Cindy Prado Flashes Major Cleavage In Skimpy Tie-Front Top With Matching Miniskirt

Cindy Prado is showing off her insane figure in another sexy Instagram snap. The Cuban model flashed a whole lot of skin in the December 14 post, where she rocked a tiny two-piece ensemble that many wouldn’t dare to try on.

The influencer dazzled her 1.8 million followers in the pic where she was out to lunch in Miami Beach, Florida. Cindy wore a tiny white plunging top which tied at her bust line. The short-sleeved garb showed off a massive amount of cleavage, in addition to her toned torso. The top was paired with a matching white miniskirt with a thigh-high slit. The skirt landed just below her belly button, with a hemline that fell mid-thigh.

The model wore her long blond locks down and in loose waves, with a middle part. She had several earrings in her left ear, which matched the thin gold necklaces which fell at her collar bones.

Cindy sat with her back arched in her peach-colored chair, where she dined on a bowl of pasta. She said in her caption that it’s always a good idea to have the heavy carb for lunch and added a smiley face with hearts. She held a blue glass in her right hand which looked to be filled with water. She also had a small Louis Vuitton clutch purse on her chair with her.

The restaurant had bold decorations behind her which included green and pink floral curtains, as well as velvet seating for its guests.

In under an hour, the post brought in over 10,000 likes and hand hundreds of comments from her admirers. The comments section filled up with sweet compliments for the Cuban smokeshow, as her fans gushed over her killer bod.

“You are so beautiful,” one fan wrote with a heart-eyed emoji.

“Hottie with a body,” another added.

“Yea, I wish I could eat pasta and still look like this,” a third follower joked.

“I shouldn’t be able to take my eyes off you, but those noodles are calling my name,” another said.

Other fans left nothing but emoji in the comments section which included the flame symbol as well as white hearts to play off her outfit.

Cindy has been sharing all sorts of revealing photos to her Instagram feed lately, where she’s rocked everything from tiny crop tops to cheeky bikinis. On December 13, the model wore a wild-looking turtleneck sweater that was missing its entire body. The garb only had a neck and sleeves, meaning her torso was entirely exposed.