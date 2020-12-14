Cindy Crawford Does Sit-Ups While Flaunting Incredible Figure In ‘Monday Motivation’ Post

Supermodel Cindy Crawford is not letting the holiday season stop her from keeping her body in tip-top shape. On Monday, she shared a video that featured her flaunting her figure while doing some sit-ups.

Cindy wore a white tank top and a pair of black capri leggings for her workout session. The top had a racer back and low-cut neckline that flashed her cleavage. She sported a white bra underneath. The bottoms hugged her figure, showing off her flat abs and toned legs. She also wore a pair of black sneakers and matching workout gloves.

The 54-year-old was in what appeared to be a workout room. A treadmill and an exercise bike were just a few pieces of exercise equipment that could be seen on one side of the room. An unidentified man wearing a mask with tattoos on his leg and arm could be seen standing across from Cindy.

The person holding the camera walked by Cindy as she performed a couple of sit-ups while managing to keep her feet flat on the floor. The person recording the video continued to walk past Cindy toward an open door that was at the back of the room. The clip showed part of a deck outside that overlooked the ocean. A crow sat perched on part of the iron railing that lined part of the deck. As the photographer walked through the door and approached the bird, it flew away. The lens panned to the right, giving the viewer a gorgeous view of the ocean just before the video ended.

In the caption, Cindy wrote that it was boxing day with Rande Gerber, her husband.

The post was an instant hit, racking up more than 51,000 “likes” within tan hour of he sharing it.

Hundreds of fans took to the comments section to give the post some love.

“Wow!!! That view of the ocean alone would motivate me @cindycrawford you have always been beautiful,” one admirer wrote.

“Love to see you promoting a healthy lifestyle!” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“You are so exciting,” gushed a third fan.

“Team Work! Very motivational for this Monday!” a fourth comment read.

Last month, Cindy uploaded a photo that saw her showing off her toned arms in a tank top while she lifted some dumbbells. With her legs spread while she sat on a bench, she rested one hand on her knee while she performed a curl with her other arm. The pose captured her flexed arms while also showcasing her hourglass shape.