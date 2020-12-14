Spoilers For Monday’s ‘General Hospital’: Maxie Has Bad News, Britt’s Concerned, & Scott’s Scrambling

Monday’s episode of General Hospital will contain a number of tense moments according to the latest spoilers. While Julian faces off with Sonny, Tracy will be trying to pull a stunt regarding Alexis. Britt is navigating some tough challenges, and Maxie has to try to put Deception back together again.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Maxie will feel that she needs to make some tough decisions. She’s fully invested in making Deception successful, but it hasn’t been a very smooth ride so far.

Maxie now knows that Sasha overdosed on drugs, and it seems that may prompt her to change course when it comes to her role in Deception. The General Hospital sneak peek for Monday shows Maxie sitting at a table with somebody. Maxie says she has some bad news, but it’s not known quite yet who she’s talking to here.

Could Maxie be breaking bad news to Sasha? It appears that it could be Sasha on the other side of this conversation. However, it could be Lucy or someone else connected to all of this.

Maxie isn’t the only Port Charles resident trying to make some tough decisions. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Cyrus will approach Britt with a plan of some sort. Whatever it is, she apparently will be leery of it.

Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images

When Britt first accepted the job offer at General Hospital from Cyrus, she didn’t have much of an understanding of how evil he was. She’s listened to a lot of insight from Jason and now sees Cyrus differently. Believing that his men nearly killed Brad at Pentonville certainly factors into this as well.

General Hospital teasers suggest that when Cyrus approaches Britt with this plan of his, she’ll struggle to try to figure out how to handle the mess she now finds herself facing.

Over in Geneva, Scott discovered Obrecht was there. He walked in on what he thought was Dr. Kirk threatening her, and Scott accidentally killed him. Now, General Hospital teasers indicate that Scott and Obrecht will have to join forces to a degree to deal with the messy situation.

Brando will reach out to somebody and ask if they are alone, and he’ll seem concerned as he asks this. Cyrus will seemingly get what he wants from Britt, or at least he’ll think he does, and Sasha worries about something she’s asked to do.

Tracy will try to set up Alexis for a drunk driving accident, but General Hospital teasers hint that she’ll hit an obstacle. Julian will face an ultimatum from Sonny, and he’ll be scrambling for much of the week.

All signs point toward some wild developments this week on General Hospital and viewers are ready for it.