Donna D’Errico, 52, Showcases Cleavage In Plunging White Dress For Sexy Throwback Pics

Donna D’Errico relived a glam night from a year ago in her most recent Instagram snaps. The former Baywatch actress looked stunning and elegant as she hit the pink carpet for a charity event in the sexy throwback pics.

Donna, 52, rocked a plunging white dress in the shots. The gown featured long sleeves that hugged her lean arms, and a low-cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage.

The floor length garment wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips. She accessorized the look with a clutch handbag and a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Donna stood on the carpet with both of her arms hanging at her sides and her hip pushed out slightly. In the second shot, she pushed her chest out and smiled for the camera while snuggling up to a female friend.

The third photo included Donna with her arm around a man dressed in a tuxedo. The final slide was a closeup look at the actress’ glowing look as the spotlight illuminated her bronzed skin.

In the caption of the post, Donna revealed that she is looking forward to the day when she can gather with her peers for events like that one again. She also admitted that she missed getting all dressed up to head out for a night on the town. She geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California as well.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side and styled in sleek, strands that curled at the ends. The locks fell over both of her shoulders in the pics.

Donna’s over 276,000 followers didn’t waste any time showing some love for the post. The photos garnered more than 7,200 likes in less than 24 hours after they were published to her account. Her admirers swarmed the comments section with over 200 messages.

“Very nice an beautifull [sic] dress, you lock sexy and good,” one follower wrote.

“You look like an angel…beautiful pic of you,” declared another.

“Absolutely gorgeous u look fantastic amazingly stunning,” a third user stated.

“Beautiful dress,” a fourth person commented.

The actress is no stranger to flashing her fit figure in racy styles for her online pics. She’s become known for sporting outfits that flaunt her flat tummy, round booty, and muscular thighs.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Donna recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a sexy Santa outfit, complete with hat on her head and black thigh-high boots. To date, that post has earned over 6,000 likes and more than 460 comments.