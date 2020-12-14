Brittney Palmer Flaunts Cleavage In Crimson Lingerie & Reindeer Antlers: ‘Bringing You Joy’

Brittney Palmer took to Instagram to share some joy with her 1.1 million followers as she posed in front of a Christmas tree in a sexy lingerie set.

A festive tree with white lights, red ribbon, and green balls with “joy” written on them provided the background for Brittney’s shot. She remained the focus, though, and she posed on her knees in front of the festive decorations. The UFC octagon girl wore a lacy crimson bra with straps outlining the cups, revealing a generous glimpse of cleavage and side boob. The bows at the apex of her breasts made it look like she was all wrapped up for Christmas as a present. She paired it with matching panties that rode low on her hips, emphasizing her slender waist and flat tummy. She completed the outfit with silver high heels and a variety of gold necklaces.

Brittney held one hand up near her face and looked off to the side with a large toothy simile on her full lips. She held an ornament in her other hand, revealing her dark manicured fingernails. She wore her highlighted brunette hair in loose curls that cascaded down her back. In her look, she wore a white headband with gold shimmery reindeer antlers that had a puff of white faux fur and bells on them.

Brittney’s fans showed the post a lot of love, with more than 26,400 hitting the “like” button, and at least 350 took the time to leave an uplifting comment. Many chose the flame emoji to express themselves.

“I got the same outfit, Brittney. Haha. Just kidding. You look smoking hot,” enthused one fan jokingly along with a laughing, crying smiley.

“Pretty sure that’s exactly what I want to wake up to under my tree on Christmas. Absolutely perfect present. I can’t wait to see what you have in store for us. Wow,” a second follower teased, including a present emoji.

“You’re an ageless beauty. So beautiful, have a great week, Brittney. Say safe and have a wonderful holiday season,” wished a third Instagram user, adding red heart-eye smilies.

“Good morning to the world’s most beautiful woman. You’re looking gorgeous in that red lingerie with that smoking body, gorgeous smile, and beautiful eyes,” declared a fourth along with cat heart-eye smilies.

Brittney regularly shares pieces of her life on social media to the delight of her fans. The Inquisitr previously reported that the UFC ring girl shared a selfie in her uniform ahead of last weekend’s matches.