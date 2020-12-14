Cher Surprises Fans By Revealing The Two Great Loves Of Her Life

Cher has surprised her fans with the reveal of just who the great loves of her life really were in a new interview with The Guardian. The stunning 74-year-old entertainer, who has dated some of the most famous men in the world of acting and music, shared that two men take the top spot for two uniquely different reasons.

Cher famously dated David Geffen, Tom Cruise, Gene Simmons, Val Kilmer, Warren Beatty, Tommy Lee, and Richie Sambora. Yet, she revealed that it was the Allman Brothers guitarist and Hammond organ player Gregg Allman and actor Robert Camiletti who appeared to really make her heart soar.

Four days after divorcing her first husband Sonny Bono, with whom she had a child Chaz, Cher married Gregg Alman. Nine days after that, the couple divorced due to Allman’s drug problems. They would reconcile and have one son, Elijah Blue. Gregg died in May of 2017 reported Rolling Stone.

Rob Camiletti was only 22 to Cher’s 40 when they began dating and the couple soon became tabloid fodder due to not only their age differences but the fact that prior to dating Cher, the aspiring actor worked in a bagel store hence his nickname of “bagel boy.” Their romance didn’t survive the public ridicule and they broke up after three years together reported In Style.

“Gregory was a special and difficult man. He was a southern gentleman who happened to do drugs. It was that simple. And he tried hard to get off them. One time we were going to rehab and I said: ‘I’m so tired of doing this,’ and he said: ‘So am I. And I keep doing it for you.’ Robert was completely different. He was like a rock,” she shared to The Guardian.

Cher’s longevity in the business has to do with not only her talent as an actor and performer but her perseverance as a woman who is not afraid to state her worth in an industry that generally undervalues women. She famously repeated a now-iconic quote of hers in the Guardian interview that reflected that her core beliefs as she recalled a conversation with her mother, 94-year-old Georgia Holt, many years earlier.

“I was struggling to get a movie made. She said: ‘Honey, what you need in your life is a rich man.’ And I went: ‘Mom, I am a rich man.’ It still has a meaning to me. I don’t need that; I am that” she claimed to The Guardian.

In the interview, Cher also relayed her feelings about aging and her ability to keep up with younger women in the industry. She said that her longevity as an entertainer comes from the fact that she has always given one hundred percent to her fans. She said her voice sounds better than it ever has and that she’s worked her whole life to keep strength in her body.

Cher remarked, “there are 20-year-old girls who can’t do what I do.”