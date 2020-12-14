Swedish Hottie Anna Nystrom Flaunts Killer Legs In A Tiny Miniskirt

Anna Nystrom is back in a miniskirt, and her fans are loving her most recent update. The model shared a hot new photo to her feed on December 13, and it had her feeling “sporty” vibes.

Anna was posing with her figure turned in profile. She stood in front of a concrete wall that was made up of a few different colors. Anna tipped one of her toes in the stair in front of her and placed the other firmly on the ground. She gazed in front of her with a sultry stare, grabbing her left arm with her opposite hand. In the caption of the update, Anna shared that her sexy choice of attire was from Ryvelle.

The model rocked a double set of layers on top, including a collared shirt that gave her look a preppy vibe. She wore an oversized sweater over the top, adding another layer of cozy to her look. The sweater draped perfectly off of her fit figure, and the oversized arms covered a portion of her hands. The piece had a V-neckline, and she wore the back rolled near her waist.

Anna rocked a tiny miniskirt on her lower half. The bright white fabric popped perfectly against Anna’s bronze complexion. Its hemline hit high on her thighs, leaving her sculpted legs on display for her followers to admire. Anna rocked a pair of ankle socks with the Nike logo on the sides. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers that appeared to be new. Anna also held a brown-colored purse with a chain strap in one of her hands.

She pulled her long, blond tresses halfway back, securing it with a scrunchie. One loose piece of hair fell around the frame of the model’s face.

Her audience loved the most recent addition to her page, and in a matter of hours, it has amassed more than 61,000 likes and 400-plus comments from her adoring fans. Some complimented Anna on her bombshell body, while a few more commented on her outfit. Several others dropped a line to let her know that they are big fans.

“You look stunning, but then again, you could wear a bag and still make it look good,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts.

“Beautiful you.., dear Anna..,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“You look absolutely gorgeous and amazing,” a third wrote.

“Gorgeous lady you are amazing beautiful and your body I love,” one more chimed in.