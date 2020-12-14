Brooke Burke, 49, Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A Candy Cane Print Sports Bra & Leggings

Actress, television personality and fitness guru Brooke Burke thrilled her 439,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling duo of snaps in which she rocked a festive workout ensemble. The photos were captured in Malibu, California, as the geotag indicated, and Brooke appeared to be outdoors with a large stone wall behind her, and a cozy-looking outdoor couch visible as well.

A fully decorated Christmas tree was positioned in the frame, to Brooke’s right, and she was dressed in her festive fitness best. Brooke showcased her sculpted upper body in a sports bra with a simple silhouette. The garment was crafted from a fabric that featured colorful pastel candy canes on a charcoal backdrop, and the piece had a scooped neckline that showcased her chest. Her toned arms were also on display, as were her chiseled abs.

She paired the sports bra with matching leggings in a high-waisted style, and the fabric stretched over her muscular lower body, clinging to every inch of her impressive thighs and calves. In the first snap, she had both arms raised above her head in a stretch. A radiant smile lit up her stunning features, and her brunette locks tumbled down her chest in soft curls as she gazed at something off in the distance. The pose accentuated her fit stomach even more, and she looked gorgeous illuminated by the natural sunlight.

She switched up her pose for the second shot, smiling at the camera with her hands hovering in front of her abs. Her fingernails were painted a vibrant shade of red that matched the wide ribbon decorating the tree, and she looked stunning in the ensemble.

Brooke paired the duo of pictures with a caption reminding her followers of a fitness challenge she was running, giving them all the information if they were interested in participating. Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 600 likes within just 29 minutes of going live. Nine of her devoted fans also took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“So beautiful,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Brooke are you going to give us another Christmas morning red bikini picture?” another follower asked, referencing a previous Instagram post of the fit 49-year-old.

“So fun! Love this,” a third fan remarked, including a heart emoji in the comment.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Brooke got festive in another matching athletic set. She opted for a red-and-green plaid ensemble and accessorized with a Santa hat for a flirty, seasonal snap.