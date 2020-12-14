‘Summer House’ Season 5 Trailer Teases Triangle With A New Cast Member & A Shocking Hookup No One Saw Coming

The Bravo reality show returns February 4th.

Summer House will be back this winter with a new cast member and a hookup no one saw coming.

Filming for the fifth season of the Hamptons-based reality show secretly took place in a new home amid the coronavirus quarantine last summer and now it will heat up those cold winter nights when it hits Bravo’s schedule on February 4.

In a post shared on Instagram, Summer House star Amanda Batula gave fans a sneak peek at the trailer for the long-awaited Season 5. The clip featured Amanda, her fiance Kyle Cooke and series stars Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, and Danielle Olivera, as well as newcomer Ciara Miller, who was invited to the house by Luke, per Bravo.com.

Ciara is a nurse who has been treating COVID-19 patients in the ICU of a New York City hospital, but for six weeks she and her co-stars stayed under one roof in the Hamptons instead of traveling back and forth to the Big Apple for work.

In the trailer, footage from what appears to be Kyle and Amanda’s wedding — officiated by Carl, which means it may not be official — was shown after they were forced to postpone their nuptials due to the pandemic.

It was also teased that Luke and Ciara had a thing, despite the male model’s past with Hannah. Hannah was also seen confronting Luke about bringing a new girl in her face after their back and forth seven-month fling.

“Ciara is dating down,” Paige said a confessional. “Luke is dating up.”

And in a blindside, the trailer teased that Lindsay hooked up with Luke after an argument with her longtime boyfriend Stephen Traversie. Hannah and Paige were seen talking about the shocking hookup in the long-awaited preview clip.

There was also a flirty scene between Paige and Carl two summers after their infamous pantry hookups. The clip ended with a tearful Hannah calling Kyle “a little blonde leprechaun” after he accused her of being a bad friend.

Fans reacted to the return of Summer House in the comments section to Amanda’s post.

“2021 is already infinitely better than 2020,” one fan wrote.

“They’ve come to save Bravo for me. This looks like a hot mess of perfection,” another chimed in.

As for all of those scandalous storylines, Hannah told ET that everything gets “answered ” by the season’s end. She also praised the network for figuring out “how to make the best show — the best season we’ve ever had — while keeping everyone safe” during the pandemic.