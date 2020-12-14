‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Shocked By A Truthful Confession

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, December 15 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will wake up a different man. He has a heart-to-heart with the person who cares about him the most, his father Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers indicate that Ridge will be surprised when Thomas makes a startling admission.

Thomas Forrester Tells Ridge The Truth

After months of pretending that he was over Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle), Thomas will finally come clean. He knew that everyone would only accept him if they thought that he was over his obsession. So, he played the role of a changed man.

Thomas will open up to his dad while he’s lying in his hospital bed. He will tell Ridge that he has been lying to them all along. He never stopped loving Hope. He’s not sure that he will ever stop having feelings for the blonde.

Ridge will be shocked, per The TV Guide. He believed that his son had been reformed and was over his obsession. He will think back to all the conversations he had with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). His wife always believed that her stepson was still obsessed. Ridge may feel a little stupid about defending him.

Falling For Hope On The Bold and the Beautiful

Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) explained that Thomas suffered from a subdural hematoma. This was brought on by repeated blows to his head. The physician doesn’t even know about all the previous times that his patient injured his head. He was also pushed from a balcony and from some scaffolding at Forrester Creations.

Finn explained that the blows could have led to the designer having hallucinations and developing feelings. It appears as if Thomas’s feelings for Hope could have resulted from the injuries.

When Thomas wakes up, he realizes how close he was to the edge. As seen in the above image, Ridge was right by his side. The designer remembers that he had been kissing a mannequin and thinking that he was losing his mind. He wants to have a clean slate. He needs help and knows that he will only heal if he speaks the truth.

While Ridge may not be expecting the confession, he will offer Thomas the support that he needs. He knows that it took a lot of courage to admit the truth because his son has been battling some dark demons. Ridge will reassure him that he has his back and promise that they will work through this together. Ridge isn’t about to give up on his eldest son and assures him that he’s not crazy.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also promise that Hope will draw closer to the designer this week as he comes to terms with his condition.