Howard Stern’s Paintings Could Reportedly Net Him Millions Claims A New Report

Howard Stern could reportedly net millions as a painter if he ever decides to leave the world of radio claimed a new report by Page Six. The radio personality’s artwork has gained a real following and a local paper in his Hamptons hometown has featured one of his watercolors on its cover for its latest issue.

Dan’s Papers has added a beach scene painted by Stern to its weekly cover issue.

The stunning shot was crafted by the Sirius XM personality. In a copy of the snap seen in the Page Six story, Howard depicted his idea of a late-day image of the beach. A wooden fence was visible that was slightly bent, Green sea-grass blew in the wind, and footprints up and down the shoreline were seen. The water lapped up at the shore and blended into a gray-tinted sky.

This image reportedly went along with a new interview that Howard’s wife, Beth, gave to the publication about the couple’s lives in the Hamptons during the pandemic. Beth has continued her work with rescue shelters and the couple fosters kittens until they are ready for their eventual adoption. Howard has broadcast his show from the basement of their home since the couple moved from their New York City apartment to the end of Long Island for the past nine months.

In the interview, Page Six reported Beth said the couple has enjoyed the lifestyle the Hamptons provides.

“We’ve been in Southampton since March. He’s been broadcasting from the house and I really feel that we just feel safe here. We feel protected, we love the fresh air, we love going on beach walks, we love the lifestyle here.” she explained.

Dan’s Papers co-publisher Victoria Schneps said to Page Six, “If he [Howard] ever gives up radio, I think he could make millions selling art. He’s that talented!”

In 2016, Beth told Vulture that Howard gave a watercolor to David Letterman’s wife of a daffodil. In March of this year, he finished a painting of a cat named Helen Rose that was seated in a black Converse high-top sneaker for his wife Beth. She shared it in an Instagram post seen here.

It appears that Howard’s beloved hobby will continue to take a backseat to his work as the host of his self-titled radio program for the next five years. He recently signed a new deal with SiriusXM for a reported $120 million per year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The legendary radio personality will extend his long-running partnership with the company for his flagship show until 2025. Currently 66 years old, Stern would be 71 at the end of this contract.