Nicaraguan Model Dolly Castro Flaunts Hourglass Curves In Tight, Coordinating Set

Dolly Castro looked smoking hot in an all-purple workout outfit that clung tightly to her bombshell body. The model shared the update on her Instagram feed on December 14, and it has quickly earned the attention of her adoring fans.

The photo saw the model posing outside in front of a black door that was decorated with a festive wreath. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Orange County, California, where most of her images are snapped. Dolly turned her body at a slight angle, tucking her arms behind her head as she smiled big for the camera. The model stuck her chest out and popped her booty back, ensuring that her fans were treated to a great view of her curvaceous physique.

She opted for a purple set that did her gym-honed figure plenty of favors. Dolly rocked a tiny crop top that clung tightly to her figure. It had long sleeves and a crew neckline that covered the majority of her upper half. The piece also had a few holes that allowed her body to breathe underneath the fabric. The garment featured a thick, elastic band that stretched over her ribs, cutting off high on her frame and exposing her taut tummy.

Dolly added a pair of bottoms that matched the same sexy style and snug fit. It had a tight band on her midsection, highlighting her tiny waist and hourglass curves. The piece proceeded to cling to her shapely thighs and pert derriere. Dolly wore her long, dark locks with a middle part and her hair tumbled over her shoulder and back.

In the post’s caption, Dolly plugged her new workout line, Bars and Branches, and asked her fans to check out the page and see if there was anything that grabbed their eyes. Within a matter of minutes, the update has quickly garnered more than 4,500 likes and 150-plus comments. Most Instagrammers applauded Dolly’s amazing figure while a few more congratulated her on her latest business venture. Plenty of other Instagrammers struggled with words and used emoji instead to express their love and admiration over the latest upload.

“You got this!!! Best of luck and Happy Holidays,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames and hearts to the end of their comment.

“I love this set. You look gorgeous. Have a great week amiga,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Stay strong and stay healthy fits,” a third wrote with the addition of a few red hearts.

“Got my order ready since last night! Thanks for letting the email list have a chance to shop first,” one more added.