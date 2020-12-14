‘The Challenge’ Star Amber Marie Martinez Flashes A Whole Lot Of Booty In Cheeky Pink Bikini

The Challenge: Double Agents star Amber Marie Martinez is showing off her insane physique in a new sexy Instagram snap. The rookie posted a new photo on December 14 where she rocked a revealing pink bikini and paired it with a beige fur coat.

Amber flashed her round rump to the camera which was on full display due to the revealing cut of the bikini bottom. The cheeky style gave the appearance of a thong and rose high up on her backside. The bottoms also had long strings which the reality star wore low down on her hips.

The fur coat covered up whatever Amber was wearing on top, with just one of her hands peeking out from under the garb. The Are You the One? alum peered at her followers coyly over one shoulder, looking seductively into the camera. She wore her ombre-colored locks down and straight with small loose curls at their ends.

To up the sexy factor, Amber also sported matching pink high-heels which complemented her bikini bottoms perfectly. The shoes accentuated her long legs which looked perfectly bronzed.

The MTV star was standing outside when the picture was snapped, with lots of potted plants and trees serving as her backdrop. She noted she was in Los Angeles, California in her geotag on what appeared to be a sunny day.

In the caption for her post, Amber joked that “it” was soft, prompting some of her followers to ask if she was referring to her booty or her fur coat.

In under 24 hours, the post brought in over 5,000 likes from her loyal fans. Dozens of comments also piled up in the comments section, where fans and friends paid the television personality plenty of compliments.

Challenge veteran Marie Roda complimented her pal by saying “Oh OK.”

She also received love from Big Brother alum Rachel Swindler who left three heart-eyed emoji below the post.

Fans left a plethora of other emoji which included the flame symbol as well as the peach to note her round rump.

Amber frequently shows off her assets on social media as she regularly shares hot pics in all kinds of swimsuits. Her follower count is increasing by the day, especially after the premiere episode of Double Agents last week. Her 62,000 followers have been showing her support since her debut on the series.

If you’d like to see how Amber finishes out this season on the hit MTV competition reality series, you can check out our spoilers here.