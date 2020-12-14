Oprah Winfrey Shows Off Christmas Present From Meghan Markle, Says It Belongs On Her ‘Favorite Things’ List

The OWN boss raved about a special holiday gift from her neighbor 'M.' Yes, that M.

Oprah Winfrey showed off a Christmas gift she got from her neighbor, Meghan Markle, and she revealed it’s so fabulous she wishes she had seen it in time to make it on her annual Favorite Things list.

In a video shared with her 19. 2 million Instagram followers, the OWN head honcho flaunted a huge gift basket of fruits, branches of greens, and bags of beverage products sent to her by the Duchess of Sussex, who recently moved around the corner from her mansion in Montecito, California. In the video, Winfrey put her frother to good use as she prepared an oatmeal and turmeric “Superlatte” health drink from the Clevr brand.

She captioned the post by teasing that on the “first” day of Christmas, her royal neighbor sent her “a basket of deliciousness. ” She did not mention Markle by name but included the initial “M” and a crown emoji, which said it all without spelling it out.

Winfrey also added that the beverage, which cost $28 per bag, is her new drink of choice and is good enough to be part of her Favorite Things list which she released last month.

In the comments section, Winfrey’s followers reacted to the Christmas gift that was fit for a queen.

‘Very ‘royal’ cup of tea,” came one comment. “This is waaaaay better than a neighbor coming over to borrow sugar!!

“I love you and I love your neighbor M,” another wrote to Winfrey. “So glad she has you for her neighbor. We should all have neighbors like you two wonderful Queens. Merry Christmas to you both,”

Others speculated on the former Oprah Winfrey Show star’s friendship with the Duchess of Sussex.

“Do we think she has her saved as “M[crown emoji]” on her phone?! ” one follower cracked.

Winfrey also scored a thank you from the Clevr brand handle.

“So thrilled to see you enjoying our blends Oprah! This is like a dream to us. We could not be more grateful for your support of our homegrown company!” the comment read.

It’s not a huge surprise that Markle sent Winfrey such a “clever” present. It was recently announced that the wife of Prince Harry invested in the Clevr Blends startup because she was interested in supporting female-founded companies.

Markle reportedly reached out to the brand’s team on her own after trying the company’s drink products, according to Page Six. The brand, which currently offers four different kinds of instant lattes, just got an even bigger plug with the Oprah endorsement.