Heidi Montag Dances Around Her Tree In A Festive Holiday Ensemble For Latest Instagram Video

Reality television star Heidi Montag surprised her 921,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a short video in which she gave a glimpse at her love for the holiday season.

In the clip, Heidi looked cozy in a pair of plain gray leggings and slippers with some furry trim. She was dressed in her festive best, as she rocked an emerald green sweater dress that came to halfway down her thighs. The garment had a turtleneck, and long sleeves, covering up her curvaceous figure.

The dress had a loose fit, and the material draped over her bombshell body. Though the back of the ensemble was a solid green hue, the front featured a print incorporating small white snowballs and jolly Santa Claus figures scattered across the ensemble.

Her hair was styled in a side part, and it hung down her chest and back in an effortless style. A few details of her space were visible as well, including a large, colorful painting on the wall in the background, and the wrought-iron railing that bordered the area she was in.

She also had a tall tree that towered several feet above her petite frame, all dolled up for the holiday season. It featured a variety of lights, including both white ones and colorful ones, as well as a collection of different ornaments.

A red tree skirt surrounded the base, and a patterned carpet was also visible, giving the area a homey vibe.

Heidi had the holiday classic “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” playing in the clip, and though she started her joyful grooving solo, at one point she picked up a large Santa Claus figure nearby. The figure had a vibrant red outfit and hat, as well as a fluffy white beard, and Heidi danced with it, as if no one were watching.

She appeared to be overcome with the seasonal spirit as she shook her booty from side to side, getting every inch of her body involved in the celebratory moment. She paired the video clip with a simple caption that referenced the song playing, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 118,900 likes within just one day of going live.

While her latest share was wholesome, Heidi also isn’t afraid to showcase her curves for her Instagram fans. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a series of snaps in which she rocked a variety of T-Shirts and sweaters paired with plenty of eye-catching statement accessories and underwear. Her body was on full display in the tantalizing snaps, and her fans rushed to hit the like button.