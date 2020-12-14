Karina Ramos Shows Off Killer Curves In Pink Bikini

Former Miss Costa Rica Karina Ramos knows how to make a bikini look good. On Monday, the beauty shared a series of photos on her Instagram page that saw her rocking a pink two-piece number that put all of her fabulous curves on display.

Karina’s swimsuit was adorned with dozens small beads in various colors. The were arranged in rows that crisscrossed over the front of the top and bottoms. The top featured a low-cut neckline, and the bottoms were a classic bikini style with a cheeky cut that sat low on her hips.

The model’s long, auburn-hued tresses were styled in waves, and she accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings.

Karina also wore a dark polish on her fingernails.

The update included three images that captured Karina from a front angle. She kept all distractions to a minimum by posing near what appeared to be blank cement wall.

Karina flashed a big smile in the first frame. She looked up while holding the top of her bathing suit bottoms. She leaned forward putting her chest on display. The pose showcased her ample chest as well as her taut tummy. With one leg folded in front of the other, she also showed off her curvy hips and toned thighs.

The second image saw the beauty from a side view. With her eyes closed, she titled her head back and stood with one hip cocked, flaunting her curvaceous booty. The ends of her hair dangled above the arch of her back, drawing the eye to her backside. Her back was slightly arched and her arms hung by her sides. The stance gave her fans a nice peek at her bustline as well as her abdomen. Her skin looked smooth and flawless in the warm sunlight.

In the third photo, Karina leaned against the wall and held one hand near her head. She tiled her head and gave the camera a serious look with her lips parted. Sections of her hair fell over one side of her chest, calling attention to her bosom. Her hourglass figure and toned thighs were prominent as she stood with leg over the other. Her chiseled abs popped as the sun hit her skin.

Last month, Karaina looked smoking hot in another Instagram share that saw her wearing an animal-print bikini that included gold chains. The post was a slow-motion video that featured her walking toward the camera and turning around while showcasing her killer figure and toned legs.