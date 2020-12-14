Katelyn Runck Flaunts Underboob & Toned Abs In Crocheted Top & Tiny Panties

Katelyn Runck left little to the imagination in a scanty outfit that showed off her bombshell body. The model delighted her audience of 2.4 million with the Monday morning update, which added some serious heat to her Instagram feed.

The image captured Katelyn posing in the center of the frame. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in Newport Beach, California. Katelyn stood in front of a bush, and there was plenty of sunlight spilling over the wall at her back. The model cocked her head to the side, brushing one hand up against her cheek. She popped her hip to the side and tucked her fingers on the sides of her panties as she met the lens with a sultry gaze.

Katelyn showed off her incredible figure in a two piece set. She opted for a brown crocheted top on her upper half that exposed a tease of her skin underneath. It featured an off-the-shoulder cut and a scooping neckline that left plenty of cleavage on display. The garment’s bottom stretched tightly over Katelyn’s bust, offering her loyal audience a great look at her underboob.

She teamed the look with a pair of panties that were equally as revealing. The black bottoms showed more than they covered and were made from a scant amount of fabric. The front rode low on Katelyn’s waist while the sides were tight on her defined hips, highlighting her trim midsection and waist. The cut of the bottoms also flaunted Katelyn’s flat tummy and muscular thighs.

She styled her long, brunette locks with a deep side part and sexy waves that spilled partly over her shoulder and back. In her post’s caption, the model asked her followers if she was “CatWoman” or “Wonder Woman,” and said that she would be modeling both looks this week.

Social media users have not been shy about showering the update with love, and in less than an hour, it’s amassed more than 5,111 likes and 300-plus comments. Some Instagrammers weighed in on the Cat Woman vs. Wonder Woman, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their thoughts.

“More likes for this hot post. You are on fire girlfriend,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“I’m a fan of whatever I get to see you wearing” a second wrote.

“Oh snap now this is that hotness,” one more exclaimed with the addition of a few red hearts.

“WOW, incredible pic. Stunning babe,” a fourth complimented.