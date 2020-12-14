Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Wild Sweater & Crop Top For Her Latest Instagram Share

Cuban smokeshow Cindy Prado tantalized her 1.8 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling quartet of snaps taken in her luxurious home in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated. Cindy rocked an ensemble from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and she tagged the label’s own Instagram account in the first slide as well as in the caption.

Cindy showed off her flawless figure in a simple yet sexy black crop top that consisted of little more than a wide horizontal strip of fabric wrapping around her torso. The straight neckline revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and super thin straps extended over her shoulders. The crop top ended a few inches below her breasts, leaving plenty of her toned stomach on display as well.

She layered an unusual turtleneck over the crop top, and the garment featured a high, cozy neck crafted from a gray ribbed fabric. The material surrounded her elegant neck, and draped down over her slender arms. Though the sweater covered up her arms and neck, it left the rest of her torso exposed.

She paired the look with high-waisted black pants that hugged her curves, and for the first slide, she hooked both thumbs into the belt loops of her bottoms, showing off the gold statement rings she wore on both hands. She also had a gold chain necklace on, as well as some earrings.

Cindy’s blond locks were parted in the middle, and the silky tresses tumbled down her chest and back in soft curls. She kept her gaze focused on the camera, and a fully decorated Christmas tree stood behind her.

She flashed a smile for the second shot, her hands resting on her turtleneck, and in the third, she spun around as she placed a penguin ornament on her tree. The alternate angle showcased her peachy posterior in the skintight pants.

For the fourth and final share, she stood near one of the large windows in her space. A black bust was positioned atop a modern table, and Cindy had placed a gold sequinned Santa hat on it for a festive vibe.

Her followers loved the share, and the post racked up over 47,700 likes as well as 538 comments within 19 hours of going live.

“You look so gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply.

“This outfit is fire,” another follower chimed in.

“Stunning as always!!!!” a third fan remarked, including a flame emoji in the compliment.

“Such a seductive look Cindy!” another follower commented.

