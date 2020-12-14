Vivica A. Fox, 56, Flashes Incredible Curves In Blue Leather Mini Dress

Vivica A. Fox shared another age-defying Instagram update on Monday morning to kick off the week. The actress stunned as she rocked a skimpy ensemble that highlighted her hourglass curves.

In the steamy pics, Vivica, 56, looked sassy and happy as she opted for a bright blue leather mini dress. The garment boasted puffed shoulders and long sleeves, which clung to her lean arms.

The dress featured clasps down the front, which she left open at the top to show a bit of skin. The garb fit snugly around her slim waist and curvaceous hips. The skirt fell high over her muscular thighs and put the spotlight on her long, toned legs.

Vivica spiced up the look a bit with a thick chain around her neck and a bracelet on her wrist. She also rocked rings on her fingers and a pair of blue heels that laced in the middle.

In the first photo, the Soul Food actress sat on the arm of a velour chair with her legs crossed. She tilted her head to the side and rested one hand on her hip as she smiled into the camera. The second shot was similar, but featured her leaning forward with her hands behind her.

In the final snap, Vivica placed both of her hands over her midsection and pushed her hip out as she wore a sassy expression on her face.

In the background of the pics, some furniture and blankets could be seen. A large portrait of Madonna also hung on one wall. Vivica geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center and styled in loose curls that engulfed her shoulders.

Vivica’s over 1.5 million followers immediately began to share their love for the snap. The photo garnered more than 1,900 likes in less than an hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with nearly 100 messages.

“I like that blue!” one follower wrote.

“Looking Flawless as always,” declared another.

“The color of the dress is my favorite,” a third user gushed.

“THIS LOOK,” a fourth person commented.

The actress is no stranger to showing off her incredible looks and stunning figure in stylish styles for her online uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Vivica recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a black and gray miniskirt and some knee-thigh boots. To date, that post has raked in more than 9,300 likes and over 360 comments.