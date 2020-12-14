Lily Collins Sizzles In Thigh High Boots And Shorts For Ultimate ‘Instagram Vs Reality’ Photos

The 'Emily In Paris' star flashed her toned thighs.

Lily Collins stunned in thigh-high black boots as she showed off her “Instagram vs. Reality” snaps on the social media site this weekend. The Emily In Paris actor gave a hilarious look at how she looks glammed up for a Netflix watch party as well as what she really looked like at home on December 13.

The first snap showed the star posing outside on the grass in front of a row of foliage, including several palm trees and bushes. Lily rocked the long matte footwear to give a glimpse at her toned thighs that were highlighted in between them and her green satin shorts.

The bottoms were high-waisted and sat underneath a matching green one shoulder top with large ruffles over her chest.

Lily crossed her right leg in front of her left and put her hands together over her torso as she flashed her toned arms. She gave the camera a sultry look with her long, brunette hair straight and cascading down her back in a center part.

In the second shot, Lily showed what she really wore. Though her top half stayed the same, she got a lot more comfortable in grey Under Armour cropped sweatpants with a thick waistband around her hips as she flashed her toned tummy.

She paired them with long, black socks and white slippers as she pulled a kissy face and tilted her head to the left. Lily stretched her arms and stood in what appeared to be her hallway in front of a large mirror.

Lily joked about her change of attire in the caption, while plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments.

“Yes to the underarmour,” one person commented with a crying laughing emoji.

“AMAZING HAHAHHA,” another wrote in all caps.

“Loveeeee,” a third fan commented with three heart eye emoji.

“You’re so beautyfull,” another comment read with two red hearts.

The upload was a huge hit, amassing over 1.2 million likes and more than 1,500 comments in less than 17 hours.

The star is famous for her fashion forward looks, and most recently rocked some stunning costumes on her Netflix series, Emily In Paris.

Legendary costume designer Patricia Field opened up about the inspirations behind the looks earlier this year.

“When I look at Lily Collins, I see a young Audrey Hepburn and I wanted to make an homage to Audrey, as I was a huge fan of hers,” she told Page Six Style of one of the looks.