‘NBC New Year’s Eve 2021’ Announces Star-Studded Lineup, Host Carson Daly Returns

New Year’s Eve will be a star-studded experience on NBC as it kicks off the new year with a star-studded lineup of musical guests during its annual show hosted by The Voice star and Today‘s Carson Daly. The broadcast will showcase exciting performances from across the country by AJR, Busta Rhymes featuring Anderson.Paak, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Jason Derulo, Goo Goo Dolls, Kylie Minogue, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Sting featuring Shirazee reported the network via a press release.

Carson will be joined by Amber Ruffin, star of Peacock’s The Amber Ruffin Show, and Stephen “tWitch” Boss, DJ and co-executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

While the three hosts will be live from the crossroads of the world, they will not be surrounded by the usual throngs of hundreds of thousands of spectators. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, crowds are not allowed to watch the ball drop in Times Square and there will be no public access to the event.

Prior to the fun evening of music and a countdown to what many hope will be a better year than the current, the network will air a special titled New Year’s Eve: Escape From 2020 starring Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager said the press release.

Chris Haston / NBC

It will highlight 2020’s most entertaining and talked about videos and trends, as well as its most extraordinary and inspirational moments. It will feature interviews with Lauren Ash, Skylar Astin, Andrea Canning, Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Kelly Clarkson, Willie Geist, Brad Goreski, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Sheinelle Jones, Carson Kressley, Preacher Lawson, John Legend, Jane Levy, Loni Love, Howie Mandel, Josh Mankiewicz, Chris Mann, Craig Melvin, Natalie Morales, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, Alex Newell, Al Roker, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Chris Sullivan, Johnny Weir, and others.

Carson shared his own comments regarding the past 365 days and his hopes for 2021 in a statement included in the press release.

“Nothing will make me happier than to have a front-row seat to watch 2020 disappear and usher in the hope for brighter days in 2021. I’m excited to be with Amber and tWitch live in Times Square to broadcast the iconic ball drop to millions of viewers on TV but will miss the revelers who can’t attend live. Our diverse music lineup offers something for everyone in your family!” said Carson.

“NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021” will air Thursday, Dec. 31 from 10-11 p.m. The special will break for local newscasts and then, return for the final countdown to the ball drop from 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET/PT.