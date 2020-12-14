Holly Sonders Sizzles In Black See-Through Robe While Posing By The Christmas Tree

Holly Sonders flashed some skin in her most recent Instagram snap on Monday morning. The former Fox Sports host kicked off the week with yet another racy photo to delight her adoring fans.

In the photo, Holly looked smoking hot as she sizzled in a black see-through robe. The garment featured lace trim and sheer material that clung to her toned arms and cinched around her tiny waist.

The outfit perfectly complemented her glowing, bronzed skin. The hemline rested high over her muscular thighs, and showed off her long, lean legs in the process. She jazzed up the look a bit with a pair of sparkling, studded earrings.

Holly sat on the ground for the pic. She had both of her knees bent and a gift bag in her hands. Her back was arched and her head was tilted to the side as she beamed a bright smile into the camera.

In the background, a gold fringe backdrop could be seen, as well as a small decorated Christmas tree with presents underneath. In the caption, Holly promoted a line of CBD products that she claims to swear by.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled back away from her face. The locks were styled in loose waves that she tied into a classic ponytail behind her head. The strands cascaded down her back.

Holly’s 496,000-plus followers made quick work of sharing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 1,200 times within the first 30 minutes after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 30 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Wow! Gorgeous sis,” one follower stated.

“Holly you look radiant here.. smile like this oftentimes looks good on you,” another gushed.

“What I would give to find you under my tree!” a third comment read.

“You look glowing and radiant in the pic. Love the robe and the tiny little xmas tree. You are so cute,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock teeny outfits that accentuate her busty chest, slim waist, curvy hips, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she posed in a tight black Raiders t-shirt and some unbuttoned jeans with a beanie on her head. That post was also a hit among her supporters. It’s pulled in more than 3,300 likes and over 100 comments to date.