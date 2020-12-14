Alexa Collins Rocks A Black Bra & Wants Fans To Take A Shot Of Tequila With Her On ‘Mezal Monday’

Alexa Collins kicked the week off right, rocking a sexy outfit while taking a shot of tequila. The post was shared on her page on December 14, and it’s been an instant hit with her 1.2 million Instagram fans.

The photo captured the model perched up on a wooden countertop next to her stove. She appeared to be in a kitchen, and there were a few floating shelves with coffee and tea behind her. Alexa held a bottle of tequila on her lap, extending the opposite arm forward with a shot glass in hand. She looked into the camera with a winky face as she playfully bit her tongue between her teeth. Alexa flaunted her incredible figure in an all-black outfit that perfectly suited her slender frame.

On her upper half, she rocked a sports bra that stretched tightly over her chest. It had a scooping neckline that showed off her collar, which was entirely bronze. It also boasted a set of thick straps that stretched tightly over Alexa’s muscular shoulders, and her slender arms were on full display. There was an elastic band that was tight on Alexa’s ribs, allowing her to tease a peek of her flat tummy.

She teamed the look with a pair of sweatpants that matched the same color as her bra. It had a thick band that was worn over her navel, highlighting her tiny midsection and waist. The center of the garment featured a set of drawstrings that trailed down in front of her. The piece proceeded to fit loosely snug on her muscular legs.

She styled her long, blond locks with a center part, and they spilled messily over either side of her shoulder. The model kept her accessories simple, sporting a dainty gold necklace and a ring on each one of her hands. Alexa also wore a light pink polish on her nails, which popped against her allover glow.

In the caption of the update, Alexa tagged El Silencio Tequila and added a few hashtags to the end of her post. It has not taken long for her fans to take notice of the post, and it’s garnered more than 3,800 likes and 60-plus comments.

“Love you honey, you look incredible,” one follower wrote, adding a series of black hearts to the end of their comment.

“It’s a little early for this but I’m in,” another social media user wrote.

“Yahoo! Let’s do it gorgeous!!!!” a third gushed.

“If you’re offering every man alive will come drink with you today!” one more wrote with a few flames.