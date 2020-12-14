Hannah Ann Sluss Rocks Animal-Print Swimsuit & Cowboy Boots: ‘Cant Touch This’

Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss treated her 1.3 million Instagram followers to a set of sizzling snapshots that saw her flaunting her figure in an animal-print bathing suit. On Monday, she shared the pictures, which saw her wearing the number while sporting pair of cowboy boots.

Hannah’s bathing suit had a plunging neckline that flashed her cleavage. The number also had high-cut legs that gave her followers a nice peek at her cheeks.

The reality star’s boots were a tan brown color with low heels and zippers on the sides.

Hannah wore her long locks down in loose waves and parted in the middle, and she wore a dark polish on her fingernails.

She accessorized with a body chain that fell between her breasts and wrapped around her sides. She also sported a dainty bracelet, and she held a straw cowboy hat in her hands.

The update consisted of three photos that captured Hannah standing outside on a sidewalk near a brick building. A large cactus plant, along a few smaller plants, was planted in a flowerbed near the sidewalk.

Hannah faced the camera at a side angle in the first photo, which captured her entire body. She held the hat in front of her thighs while she smiled at the camera. She posed with one leg to the side, flaunting her toned legs and booty. She arched her back slightly, showing off her trim midsection and bustline.

The second picture was taken at a closer angle, showing Hannah from the knees up. She wore her hair tossed over one shoulder while she looked off to one side with a smile on her face. She held one hand at her waist while holding a few strands of her in her other hand. She stood with one hip cocked, showing off her curvy hips and toned thighs.

The third frame was similar to the second one in that it caught Hannah from the front while she smiled at the lens. She stood with her hands by her sides, showcasing her hourglass figure. The shot gave her fans a nice view of the body chain that hung between her breasts, drawing the eye to her ample chest.

Last month, Hannah delighted her followers when she shared a series of photos that saw her looking radiant in white. She sported a crop top with a low-cut neckline and thin shoulder straps that flashed her cleavage and abs. She also sported a cardigan loosely around her shoulders and a pair of matching pants.