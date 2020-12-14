‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Emily Ferguson Gets Engaged, Her Twin Haley Reacts To The Big News

The ABC reality star appeared with her sister on three seasons of the rose-filled dating franchise.

Bachelor In Paradise alum Emily Ferguson is engaged.

In a new post shared on her Instagram page, the Bachelor Nation beauty announced that she got engaged to her boyfriend of three years, Swedish professional hockey player William Karlsson. In a sweet snap shared with her 381,000 social media followers, Emily was pictured holding hands with her fiancee as he kissed her on the forehead. A large diamond ring could clearly be seen on her finger.

In the caption, the 28-year-old Nevada native confirmed to her fans that she said “yes” as she revealed that she has been dreaming of such a moment since she was a young girl. Emily also wrote that she looks forward to growing old with her future husband. The photo was tagged in Las Vegas.

Emly’s post received more than 73,000 likes and a long list of comments from enamored fans who were thrilled to see her love story’s happy ending.

One fan joked that The Bachelor franchise’s resident jeweler showed up at the proposal site with his famous briefcase full of bling.

“Was it a giveaway when Neil Lane showed up at door?” the fan asked.

Several Bachelor Nation stars also offered Emily and her fiance well wishes.

“So happy for you!” wrote Bachelor in Paradise veteran Amanda Stanton.

“Ahhhh!!!! Congratulations beautiful! So happy for you!!!!!” added pal Becca Tilley.

“Oh my gosh!!!!!! Congrats!!” chimed in Raven Gates.

Bachelor Nation fan favorites Lauren Bushnell, Jade Roper, Lace Morris, and more also reacted to Emily’s big news.

Emily’s identical twin sister and co-star, Haley, also reacted in an Instagram post, seen here. The blonde beauty, who is also dating a professional hockey player, Oula Palve, captioned a series of pics as she admitted she is missing out on the excitement while apart from her sister.

“My sister is an ENGAGED WOMAN!!! ” Haley wrote. “Congratulations to you and William. Love you weirdos and can’t wait to celebrate when I am home???? Having some serious fomo!”

The Ferguson twins made their debut on The Bachelor during Ben Higgins’ season four years ago. They also appeared together on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise before scoring a short-lived Freeform spinoff, The Twins: Happily Ever After.

They last turned up together in Paradise with their eyes on franchise hunks Derek Peth and Dean Unglert for Season 4, but they made more waves for their entitled attitudes and cattiness during their final joint go-around on the franchise, TV Guide noted at the time. They later apologized for their behavior, and Haley went on to appear solo on a final season of Paradise after her twin got a boyfriend.