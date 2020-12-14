Shakira Slays In A Short Metallic Dress With A Plunge That Barely Contains Her Booty

Shakira is showing off her stunning figure in her latest Instagram snap. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was promoting her perfume line in the sexy new pic, where she rocked a plunging gold metallic dress.

In the December 14 post, Shakira showed off her famous backside as she positioned it slightly toward the camera. The garb featured a deep plunge in the back, with the fabric landing just above her booty. The 43-year-old’s back was almost entirely exposed, with just two gold straps crisscrossing right below her shoulder blades.

The dress’s hemline was also quite short, landing at her upper-thigh. The metallic elements of the ensemble shined with the reflection of the light behind the camera, giving the dress an elegant look. She paired the look with two thick gold bangle cuffs.

Shakira wore her long brunette hair down and in large loose waves. Her strands landed halfway down her back and had an old Hollywood style to them. She stared straight into the camera stoically, dazzling her 69.3 million followers.

Behind her was a plain geometric backdrop which featured brown lines on a black background. The lines formed hundreds of different sized squares and were simple enough not to take attention away from Shakira’s amazing look.

In the caption for the post, Shakira said she looks fabulous like she does in the photo when midnight hits. She then hashtagged the name of her popular perfume, Dance Midnight.

In under an hour, the sexy new upload brought in over 500,000 likes and over 3,000 comments from her adoring fans. The comments section was full of sweet compliments, most of which were written in English and Shakira’s native Spanish. Many fans complimented her hot look, while others noted they were excited to nab the perfume.

“I can’t wait to have this scent,” one fan said.

“This picture is so amazing,” another wrote.

“Hermosa!!” a third follower said.

The comments section was also full of emoji which ranged from heart-eyed smiley faces to the flame symbol. Others left a plethora of multicolored hearts for the international superstar.

Shakira has been showing off her insane figure recently on social media. The singer has been promoting her new music video for “Girl Like Me” where she rocked an adorable 80s inspired ensemble consisting of a cheeky leotard with nude fishnet stockings. The leotard featured suspenders, which laid on top of a short crop top. She wore a thick shiny band around her forehead and had crimps for days in her long locks.