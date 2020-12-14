‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview: Steffy Rages To Liam, ‘This Will Completely Blow Up Your Marriage’

The Bold and the Beautiful preview shows that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) panic as they argue about their next step. After cheating on their partners, they feel guilty about giving in to their urges. While he wants to come clean, she just wants to sweep it all under the rug.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that Steffy and Liam will battle it out.

Liam Wants A Clean Slate

Liam’s conscience has been bothering him. He messed up and made love to Steffy after they both got drunk.

“I slept with you. I betrayed my wedding vows,” he says. Liam wants to confess to Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and tell her that he cheated on her. He doesn’t know if he can live with the secret and thinks that it’s better to get it out in the open. However, Steffy has another point of view.

“No one has to know. This will completely blow up your marriage!” she says.

Of course, Steffy doesn’t want the truth to come out. She recently started dating Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and she knows that she will lose him if he learns that she cheated with her ex. Steffy knows that it was a one-night stand because Liam only came to her because he was having a breakdown. Those who follow the soap opera may remember that on the night in question, he thought that Hope and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) were having an affair.

To tell or not to tell? ???? That’s the question this week on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/QT19zyWLUW — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 13, 2020

Steffy Wants To Keep The Secret

The spoilers video shows that, once again, Liam’s only considering himself. Not even considering Steffy’s situation, the Spencer heir assesses his dilemma.

“Don’t you think it would be worse if I tried to hide it from Hope and then she finds out some other way?”

It doesn’t even occur to him that other people will be affected if the news gets out. Besides his ex-wife and Finn, there are also children to consider. Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) will be devastated if their home life is disrupted.

“You can’t tell Hope we slept together!” Steffy pleads with Liam. However, it seems as if her ex-husband has made up his mind. He wants to confess, no matter what the cost.

“Please tell me you won’t say anything,” she begs him again.

However, Liam is headstrong. He doesn’t want to lie to his spouse. It appears as if he’s willing to risk everything just so that he can have a clear conscience. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that things will take an unexpected turn when Steffy and Liam admit that they still have feelings for each other.