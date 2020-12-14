Lady Gaga Wears Nothing But Panties While On Her Knees: ‘Heating Things Up A Bit’

Gaga set pules racing with a risqué new shot.

Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories really heated up Instagram by sharing a sexy new photo of the pop superstar on her knees wearing nothing but skimpy panties. The gorgeous snap uploaded over the weekend showed the “Rain On Me” hitmaker as she ditched almost all her clothes to promote her makeup line.

Gaga posed with her legs apart on a cracked orange floor. She flaunted her jaw dropping curves with both arms bent above her head as she went topless, but covered her modesty with her very long gray-ish locks. The 34-year-old wore her hair in waves that stretched down to her toned tummy.

The A Star Is Born actress proudly flashed her toned thighs as her tanned skin glowed, revealing her many tattoos. Lady Gaga showed off several inkings on both arms, including an ornate swirl on her left armpit, and a large rose design over her hip and the side of her torso.

The star had her eyes closed and her plump glossy lips slightly apart as she turned her head to the left. She posed in front of a plain orange background.

In the caption, Haus teased that it was “heating things up a bit” with the sizzling shot to beat the cold winter weather alongside a winking face emoji.

The comments section was flooded with messages from fans who were clearly floored by the skin-baring display.

“A bit! Understatement of the year! Hotter than hot!” one person commented with three fire emoji and a praising hands symbol.

“OMG THE QUEEN BEAUTIFUL,” another wrote in all caps with three red roses.

“This is my favourite Haus Labs shoot i think ever this photo is just [fire symbol],” a third comment read with a heart eye face.

“I’m all the way hot now,” another wrote with the same heart eye emoji and praising hands.

The upload was clearly a hit with the account’s 783,000 followers, as it brought in more than 111,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.

The photo was posted shortly after Lady Gaga went pantsless on her own Instagram account last week. She posed for a mirror selfie in her bathroom in a pink top emblazoned with the words “be kind.”

She stood in front of an array of makeup, including a silver tin with the makeup brand’s logo across the lid, and shared an important message with her 45.4 million followers.

“This holiday it’s so important to #bekind #loveyourself #spreadjoynotgerms #staysafe,” Lady Gaga captioned it.