Meghan Markle Invests In Female-Founded Company As She Distances Herself From Financial Dependence On Royals

Meghan Markle has announced an investment in a female-founded company as she continues to build her own assets and distance herself from any financial dependence on the British Royal Family. Fortune Magazine reported that the Duchess of Sussex has invested in Clevr Blends, a startup that makes instant oat-milk lattes. This falls right in line with Meghan’s interest in health and wellness as revealed in an interview with Best Health Magazine.

Meghan emphasized her interest in supporting female-founded companies to the publication. This is the first of the Duchess’ venture capital investments to be made public.

“This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business,” said Meghan to Fortune of Hannah Mendoza, co-founder, and CEO of Clevr.

“I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her and I believe in her company,” Meghan continued in her statement.

Fortune reported that Meghan’s interest in the business came after she tried the product in 2017. Clevr is located near Montecito, California, where Meghan and Harry moved in early 2020 with their son Archie.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The company was largely self-funded up until this point reported Fortune. Since the former Suits star’s donation, the brand is planning expand. They have also made a commitment to donating 1% of their revenue to organizations fighting for food justice in the United States. This is an important issue to Meghan, who discussed the fight against food insecurity as a featured speaker during CNN’s Heroes telecast on December 13.

She said in an Instagram share seen here that when the COVID-19 crisis hit hard, overnight, everything seemed to change. She explained that in the face of this devastating reality, the power of the human spirit was displayed and the remarkable ways that neighborhoods responded in challenging times when it came to helping those facing hunger due to the loss of revenue.

This investment goes hand-in-hand with Meghan and Harry’s announcement that they would not rely upon the royal family for financial assistance after they stepped down from their roles as senior members of the clan earlier this year. The couple made a commitment to attaining independence from the family by breaking ties with funding from The Sovereign Grant from the House of Windsor. The grant funds the work of the clan in support of the queen and includes expenses to maintain official residences and workspaces said the couple’s Sussex Royal website.