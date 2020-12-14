Daisey O’Donnell Sports ‘Teeny Weeny’ White Bikini While Posing With Her Legs Apart

Daisey O’Donnell went full bombshell in a brand new Instagram snap on Sunday. The blond beauty looked especially hot as she posed seductively in her scanty ensemble.

In the racy pic, Daisey opted for what she called a “teeny weeny” white bikini. The skimpy top boasted spaghetti straps that pulled the focus to her muscular biceps and shoulders. The garment also included a low-cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms were pulled up high over her narrow hips and hugged her slim waist snugly as they put a spotlight on her long, lean legs and muscular thighs. Her taut tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the shot.

Daisey accessorized the look with layered gold chains around her neck. She added a ring on her finger and gold watch around her wrist as well. In addition, she sported a pair of sunglasses on her face and some blue thong heels on her feet.

Daisey stood outdoors for the shot. She had her legs apart and her back arched as she rested one hand on her thigh and the other over her midsection while wearing a sultry expression on her face. In the background, some tall trees could be seen, as well as a bar.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over one of her shoulders.

Daisey’s over 1 million followers didn’t hesitate to show some love and appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than than 42,000 likes within the first 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 300 messages during that time.

“Wow look at you all gorgeous in your bikini. I would love a figure as good as yours,” one follower gushed.

“Can’t actually cope,” another wrote.

“Wow looking gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Unreal wow,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model never appears to be shy when it comes to rocking racy looks in her online uploads. She’s become known for filling her timeline with snaps of herself rocking body-baring outfits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Daisey recently dropped her jaws when she opted for a black thong two-piece, which she wore underneath of a see-through mesh skirt while soaking up some sun in Dubai. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 41,000 likes and over 220 comments.