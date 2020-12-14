Christina Milian Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump And Looks Effortlessly Radiant

Singer and actress Christina Milian surprised her 6.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a picture taken while she was enjoying the natural beauty of her surroundings. She stood on a wooden patio area that was set up right beside a sandy beach, with several palm trees and lounge chairs dotting the sand. A large, cozy-looking seat with pillows atop it was positioned near the bottom of the frame, and in the middle of it all stood Christina, looking stunning.

Christina rocked a simple white bralette that left her slender arms on display. It also exposed her growing baby bump, and she left her belly uncovered. She paired the casual bralette with some gray sweatpants that fit her perfectly. She had the waistband of the bottoms rolled down slightly so they rested below her bump, and the material clung to her pert posterior and toned thighs.

She had her curly tresses pulled back in a high ponytail, leaving her flawless features on display. She placed one hand on the small of her back, and held a small white mug in the other, taking a sip as she gazed out at the stunning view in front of her.

A large body of water stretched out to the horizon, and the sun shone down over the entire scene, although Christina was standing somewhere that there was a sliver of shade. She mentioned in the caption of the post that the gorgeous photo had been taken by her mother, Carmen Milian, whose Instagram page Christina made sure to tag.

She paired the shot with a simple yet heartfelt caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post received over 245,200 likes within 14 hours of going live, including a like from also pregnant reality star Lauren Sorrentino. The post also racked up 677 comments from Christina’s eager audience in the same time span.

“You are perfect,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Abundantly blessed! What a wonderful time in your family’s life!” another follower chimed in.

“Omg, that looks soooo relaxing,” a third fan remarked, loving the scenic beach setting.

“I hope it’s a mini you,” another follower added, referencing Christina’s baby bump.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina shared two steamy photos taken while she was abroad in Constance Prince Maurice, a luxurious hotel in Mauritius. She rocked a skintight minidress with an off-the-shoulder style and vibrant color palette. Her hair was slicked back in a sleek bun and she accessorized with sunglasses and hoop earrings, posing with her back to the camera so that her shapely rear was the focal point of the shot.