Zara Larsson Looks Glam In Semi-Sheer Orange Top For Album Cover Shoot

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The Swedish singer is getting ready to release another album and has teased fans with what she wore for the album cover shoot.

The “Love Me Land” songstress stunned in an orange top that was semi-sheer. The item of clothing featured a mini turtle neck and little spikes across the top half. The attire was sleeveless and showcased the tattoo inked on her right arm. Larsson accessorized herself with a bracelet and earrings. She kept her nails short for the occasion and styled her straight, shoulder-length blond hair down with a middle part.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Larsson was captured in what looked to be a dressing room setting in front of a number of beauty products. The songstress held onto her locks with her right hand while brushing her hair with a black comb. She tilted her head to the side and gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes.

In the next slide, Larsson appeared to be applying hairspray to her luscious locks. She looked fixated on something to her right and showcased a hint of her side profile.

Larsson informed fans that this post was a paid partnership with Maria Nila Stockholm. The brand’s products are 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 85,000 likes and over 470 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.3 million followers.

“GIRL IM CRYING I LOVE YOU AND IM SO EXCITED FOR THE ALBUM,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“This lady can’t stop being beautiful!! Such an amazing and beautiful lady,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Queen of the shoulder length hair,” remarked a third fan.

“Zara you’re so beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last month, Larsson graced EUPHORIA. magazine with two digital covers. Within the publication, she discussed how her upcoming studio album, Poster Girl, has been ready for some time. She hasn’t announced a release date but it is expected to drop within 2021.