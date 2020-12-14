Laura Amy Flaunts Perky Buns In Skimpy Thong Bikini

Laura Amy thrilled her 895,000 followers on Instagram after she posted a sexy snapshot of herself in a printed bikini on Monday, December 14. The Australian model rocked a skimpy swimwear that flaunted her perky assets.

The snap showed Laura flaunting her enviable body in a scanty bathing suit inside her home in Australia. She stood sideways and positioned her leg foot forward, with most of her toned backside directed to the camera. The stance made her perky booty the main focus of the shot. The babe looked over her shoulder and offered a seductive gaze with her lips slightly parted.

While the ceiling lights were turned on, the place appeared to be well illuminated by the bright sunlight that came from the nearby glass windows. A glimpse of the kitchen was visible in the background of the shot. Behind her was a big mirror, which showed a reflection of the kitchen counter.

Laura sported a light blue two-piece swimsuit that showcased her bombshell curves. The front side of the garment was hardly seen in the snap. From what was visible, it had thin straps that clung to her neck for support, with another pair of strings tied around her back. However, it looked like her bust stretched out the piece. The triangle cups were cut so small that they hardly contained her breasts and exposed an ample amount of her sideboob and underboob.

She sported a matching thong that presumably boasted a low-cut waistline that highlighted her trim waist. Like the top, the bottoms had strings that were tied on the sides of her curvy hips. The high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin, and the back part perfectly showcased her round derriere.

Laura left her long hair untied and unstyled. Natural waves formed along its long strands that fell on her back, grazing her buns. She accessorized with several gold bangles and nothing else.

The influencer paired the photo with a short caption in which she used emoji instead of words. The hottie revealed that her bikini came from Oh Polly Swim and tagged the brand in both the caption and the picture.

The latest share gained over 11,300 likes and more than 290 comments in less than a day. The majority of Laura’s admirers and fellow models took to the comments section and dropped various messages, with most of them telling her she looked so hot in the snap. Other fans raved about her cheeky display, expressing their thoughts in words and emoji.

“You can wear anything inside the house. If you’ll clean the floors in this outfit, I will never complain,” a follower wrote.

“You look like a hot Bratz doll. So sexy!” commented another fan.