Holly Sonders Slays In Tight Leather Pants & Leopard-Print Heels

Brunette beauty Holly Sonders took a break from the seriously racy looks she’s been recently showcasing on her Instagram page to show something a little different. Her latest upload on Sunday, December 13, showed the 33-year-old model looking drop-dead gorgeous in skintight black leather pants and a coordinating lacy top. She rocked elegant leopard-print heels and sported a shimmering, metallic-gold, Yves Saint Laurent clutch.

The former Fox Sports host and collegiate golfer was photographed on the street at nighttime. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in West Hollywood, California. The picture captured Holly in profile, displaying her enviable figure in all of its splendor. The stunner was making her way across the pavement, looking down at her feet as she put one leg forward and slightly raised her knee. The pose flaunted her chiseled pins, which were perfectly showcased in the tighter-than-skin pants, and teased her pert posterior.

The babe appeared to the braless underneath the revealing top, which she tucked into her pants to show off her taut waistline. The number was crafted out of a semi-sheer lace fabric decorated with an elegant floral print that added chic to the hot look. Although it had mock neckline that hid her décolletage entirely, it clung tightly enough to her chest to emphasize her voluptuous assets. Meanwhile, the sleeveless design gave fans a peek at her toned shoulder and arm.

Holly added some extra bling with massive hoop earrings. She further accessorized with a classy caramel-brown manicure that complemented both her flowy tresses and eye-popping footwear. Her long locks brushed over her shoulder, reaching her waist and drawing attention to the mesh panel that made up the front of her top.

Holly penned a flirty caption wherein she joked about being considerably more covered up than usual. She playfully asked fans whether they recognized her now that she was “wearing clothes again,” reeling in an enthused response from her supporters.

“You look better in clothing IMO,” said one person.

“I like the Holly with clothes on better,” agreed another Instagram user.

“Sharp style,” a third follower complimented Holly’s outfit.

“Good Morning Holly! I always recognize you!” assured a fourth devotee.

The update was very well received by her online admirers, racking up more than 11,700 likes and a little shy of 360 comments overnight.

The social media star’s previous upload was very different in nature and portrayed Holly lounging seductively on a couch while wearing a risqué slashed mesh mini dress. The bombshell showed even more skin in a saucy nude shot posted December 11, wherein she covered her naked body with strategically placed Christmas bows. Those photos garnered 15,000 and 17,300 likes, respectively.