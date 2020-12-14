Brennah Black Rocks Red Thong Lingerie While Lying In Bed

Brennah Black returned to Instagram on Sunday to share a new selfie as the week came to a close. The stunning model let it all hang out as she served up a steamy look straight from the bedroom.

Brennah was likely to take the breath of her followers away in the sexy snap as she rocked a red thong lingerie set. The skimpy bra clung to her chest and featured thick, buckled straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her muscular back.

The matching thong panties were cut high over her curvaceous hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist and accentuated her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy was also on full display in the shot.

Brennah lounged in her bed for the photo. She had her legs apart and her knees bent as she arched her back. Both of her arms were raised above her as she tilted her head and gave a steamy stare into the camera.

The sheets were mint green and featured a beige pattern. A white pillow could be seen near her feet, and a vase filled with gorgeous, white flowers was also visible.

Her long, blond hair spilled all around her in sleek, straight strands. In the caption of the photo, Brennah listed off a few things that she appreciated. The list included respect and forehead kisses.

Brennah’s 648,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time sharing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within the first 18 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 360 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Red suits you, Brennah,” one follower wrote.

“Extremely hot, my favorite angel,” another gushed.

“Wow you Look Gorgeous,” a third social media user stated.

“Beautifull [sic] shot. Looking real good. Have a great Sunday,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy ensembles that show off her body.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brennah recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a skintight black lace slip dress. The lingerie hugged all of her curves and showed off plenty of skin in the process. She also wore some thigh-high stockings and a pair of heels to complete the look. To date, that post has raked in more than 15,000 likes and over 700 comments.