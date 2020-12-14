Kindly Myers & Her Pal Pose In Coordinating Camo-Print Bikinis In Cancun: ‘Besties On The Beach’

Kindly Myers and her pal, Lizzy Acosta, had a blast at the beach in the most recent update that was shared on the model’s Instagram page. Kindly’s December 13 upload included two images that saw her in a sexy swimsuit.

The first image in the series captured the ladies posing in front of a palm tree at the beach. There were a few other beachgoers and a blue umbrella at their backs. A geotag in the update indicated that they were in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. Kindly stood next to Lizzy, placing one hand on her shoulder and the opposite on her hip. She met the lens of a camera with an alluring stare. Lizzy popped her hip to the side and smiled big for the photo op. The second photo in the series included the same shot, but it was cropped at a closer angle.

Kindly opted for a pink camo-print bikini that left little to the imagination. The top of the suit had a set of tiny, triangular cups that covered what was necessary, while its scooping neckline treated her audience to an eyeful of cleavage. It had thin straps that were worn around her neck in a halter-style, leaving her shoulders and arms in full view.

Kindly teamed the look with a set of bottoms that were equally as hot. They had a set of string ties that were tight on her hips, leaving her shapely thighs on display. The suit’s front was worn a few inches below her navel, exposing her flat tummy in its entirety. She wore her long, blond locks down and at her back. Kindly also added plenty of bling to her beachside attire, including a diamond ring, earrings, and a belly button piercing to match.

Lizzy looked equally as hot in a blue camo-print bikini that perfectly complimented Kindly’s. She styled her long, brunette tresses with a deep side part and her hair spilled effortlessly over one shoulder.

Fans have been far from shy about showering the post with love. Within a matter of hours, the upload earned Kindly more than 16,000 likes and 350-plus comments. Most were quick to compliment the besties on their killer figures.

“I m blushing about your bueaty figure. It leaves me speechless,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“A follow back would be the best birthday present ever,” another social media user suggested.

“They look so beautiful,” a third pointed out with a few flames.

“Wow what a sweet littlle girls you are sooo gorgeous and sooo beautiful,” a fourth commented.