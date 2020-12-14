Ana Paula Saenz Lounges In The Pool In A Tiny Red Bikini

Ana Paula Saenz tantalized her Instagram followers on Sunday, December 13, with a saucy snapshot of herself showcasing her ample assets while enjoying the warm weather outdoors. The latest share featured the Mexican model wearing a bright red bikini that displayed her bodacious curves.

The photo showed Ana taking a dip in the swimming pool. She sat on the pool’s ledge with her thighs spread and one knee bent. Her hands and hips down to her feet were submerged in water, while the rest of her body remained dry.

The bombshell placed her hands on her ankle as she glanced to the side, seemingly at something that caught her attention. The bright sunlight illuminated her flawless figure, making her tanned skin glow. Tall buildings and palm trees mostly made up the background. A glimpse of other vacation-goers and plants were also visible in the shot.

According to the geotag, she spent the day at the beautiful FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai.

Ana wore a skimpy bikini that exposed plenty of skin. It included a tiny top that featured padded cups cut so small, her perky bust was barely contained. As a result, her underboob could be seen from certain angles. The deep neckline exposed her cleavage, and the thin straps that provided support went over her neck and around her back.

She sported matching bottoms that had scalloped edges. It boasted a low-cut waistline that accentuated her taut stomach and abs. Like the top, the swimwear had thin straps that were tied on the sides of her curvy hips. The high-cut design also helped highlight her thighs. The bold-colored bathing suit complemented her sun-kissed complexion.

Ana kept her jewelry simple and only wore a gold necklace for the occasion. The influencer left her brunette hair down and unstyled, with some loose waves forming at the ends.

Ana paired the snapshot with a short caption. Instead of using words, she dropped two kinds of red heart emoji, which appeared relevant to her swimwear.

Several internet personalities and plenty of her avid admirers wrote gushing messages in the comments section. Countless fans raved about her killer physique, while some followers went crazy over her facial features. As of this writing, the image has gained more than 29,000 likes and upward of 230 comments. Countless other followers struggled to express their thoughts in words. Instead, they dropped a mix of emoji to get their point across.

“So sexy!! It has been a while since you went home to Mexico. I guess you are living your best life in Dubai. I am happy for you,” a fan commented.

“Wow, Ana! Red is definitely your color,” gushed another admirer.