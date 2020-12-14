Kehlani Shows Off Her Body Art In Strapless Top

Kehlani took to Instagram to update fans with a series of snapshots of herself. The singer implied they were a throwback, writing in her caption that they were from when she “used to take selfies and go outside.”

The “Nights Like This” hitmaker stunned in a strapless green-and-navy ruched top that displayed her decolletage. She teamed her look with a pair of light-colored pants. Kehlani wrapped a black belt around her waist and a black leather bag around her shoulder. She accessorized herself with rings, hoop earrings, and a couple of necklaces. Kehlani styled her curly brunette hair up but left the sides down to frame her face.

The Grammy Award-nominated star is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoos inked on her neck, down both her arms and hands. One that stood out was the portrait of Ms. Lauryn Hill. Earlier this year, Teen Vogue did a complete guide of her tats from head to toe.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she took a selfie in the mirror with her phone. Kehlani gazed into the screen and rested her right arm beside her.

In the third slide, she puckered up her lips and sported a pouty expression. Kehlani raised one hand to the side of her neck and gave fans a closer look at some of her tattoos.

In the fourth and final frame, the songstress took off her bag and took another mirror selfie in a different location from a higher angle.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 970,000 likes and over 4,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 12.1 million followers.

“You look so pretty queen love u,” one user wrote.

“The cutest human being to ever live,” another person shared.

“Ur the reason I believe God has favorites,” remarked a third fan.

“YOU LOOK SO BEAUTIFUL,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Last month, Kehlani graced the cover of Billboard magazine wearing a one-shouldered white dress that fell above her upper thigh and showed off her legs. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the entertainer paired the ensemble with black strappy heels that showcased her pedicured toes and gave her some extra height. She sported her wavy brunette locks down with a middle part and kept her nails short for the occasion. Kehlani accessorized with a couple of gold necklaces, bracelets, an ankle bracelet, and rings and looked very glam.