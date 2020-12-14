Carrie Underwood Shows Off Flat Tummy In Crop Top And Comfy Pants In Luxe Closet

Fans focused on one thing in the snap that appeared to upstage the country superstar.

Carrie Underwood showed off a flat tummy in a crop top and comfy pants while posing inside a luxe closet. The country singing superstar looked both casual and flirty in the snap that she shared with her 10 million Instagram followers, who couldn’t stop talking about how stunning she looked in the selfie. Yet there appeared to be one thing they focused on more than the stunning silhouette of the former American Idol winner and appeared to be the one thing they were envious of more than any other in the snap.

“One hundred percent to the leggings and one million percent to the closet. Oh and you look great too,” penned one fan.

“A washer and dryer in your closet???? I can’t stop looking at that,” wrote a second follower.

“That is one gorgeous woman, an enviable wardrobe, and a genius addition of a washer and dryer. No more lugging clothes!” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Is that your wardrobe?! It’s beautiful! And the washer/dryer!!!” claimed a fourth fan regarding the photograph seen below.

Carrie donned a black version of her CALIA by Carrie long-sleeved wrap shirt and sweater jogger pants in light gray. The front of the shirt had a twist bottom which exposed her flat stomach. The pants were fitted to end just above her ankles with a ribbed bottom. The ensemble looked comfy and cozy and just right for a day at home with husband Mike Fisher and their two children Isaiah and Jacob.

The singer and songwriter took the selfie in a dressing area to die for. To her right was a washer and dryer set up that appeared to be built into the cabinetry of the room making it appear to be a part of the design of the dressing area. Directly behind Carrie was a wall of dress shoes. The top shelves held three rows of black shoes in varying styles. Five rows underneath that were a myriad of dress shoes, all in the same tone that appears to be a favorite of the superstar singer.

On her left were three segments of the room. These included a segment where clothing hung, followed by a dark-wood set of doors. This was joined to another set of shelving where a lot of the clothing Carrie sells as part of her athletic wear line was seen.

The floors were in complete contrast to the dark and light tones of the cabinetry. These were light-colored panels of wood that gave a homey vibe to the enviable area for dressing and storage in her home.