Kristin Cavallari Cracks Up With BFF Justin Anderson In Adorable Photo

The mom of three shared a belly laugh with her bestie.

Kristin Cavallari shared a laugh with her best friend Justin Anderson, and it gave her Instagram fans all kinds of feels.

In a new photo shared with her 4.1 million social media followers, the Uncommon James founder posed with her bestie in Nashville. In the pic, Kristin wore a sparkly silver miniskirt and black tube top as she rested her arm on her longtime friend’s shoulder. A large – and empty – cocktail glass could be seen on a table in front of the dynamic duo as they burst into laughter while Justin playfully pointed his finger at the camera.

In the caption, Kristin paid tribute to her 15-year friendship with the hair colorist. The Very Cavallari alum noted that she has been laughing with her pal since 2005.

In the comments section to the post, which can be seen below, fans reacted to the sweet moment between the besties.

“Kill em with laughter and true happiness!!!!” one fan wrote. “Best way to shrug it off…laughter shoulders hahaha!”

“Belly laughs that make your eyes water!! Luv u guys,” another added.

“Y’all bring such laughter and fun in your friendship,” a third chimed in.

Several commenters begged the two to do more boozy Q&A videos as they have done in the past. And a few others joked that Kristin and Justin are laughing “all the way to the bank.” Many viewers fell in love with their friendship after seeing them together on the star’s former reality show, Very Cavallari.

Justin also shared the new photo on his Instagram page, in a post seen here.

“No one I’d rather laugh through life with,” he captioned the pic in which he tagged Kristin.

Longtime fans know that Kristin has been friends with Justin since she was a teenager in California. They originally met when Kristin was a star on MTV’s Laguna Beach, per Your Tango. Justin rescued the reality star when she was 18 as he fixed her “Playboy bunny platinum” hair, and they’ve been together ever since.

Kristin has been spending extra time with Justin since announcing her divorce from ex-husband Jay Cutler earlier this year. In September, the mom of three posted a photo of herself and her BFF with their arms wrapped around one another as they posed in swimsuits.

“Longest relationship of my life,” Kristin captioned the pic, which can be seen here.

Kristen is currently single, although in recent weeks she has been spotted getting cozy with comedian Jeff Dye. Justin is engaged to fiancé Austin”Scoot” Rhodes.