Harry Styles Thanks Fans For ‘Finding New Ways To Change My Life’ In Touching IG Post

Harry Styles thanked his longtime fans for finding new ways to change his life in a touching Instagram post. The former One Direction member, who became the breakout solo performer of the group, shared his deepest thoughts with his 34.2 million followers by expressing his grateful emotions for not only their support of his music but of him as a person.

In a post seen here, Harry explained that on December 13, his sophomore release Fine Line was one year old.

He said in a message directed at his fans that he could not be more grateful and for the ways they continually found to change his life. Harry closed his statement by thanking his admirers for listening, and for everything else and that he would always love them.

Some of the first to comment on the share were several celebrities who took the opportunity to share their own feelings regarding Harry’s post, which was already liked over 5 million times thus far.

Actress Olivia Wilde made a tongue in cheek statement where she questioned, “you play music too?”

Soul singer Leon Bridges claimed that Fine Line was “incredible” and that the songs “Adore You” and “Lights Up” were his favorites.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Fashion designer Alessandro Michele, who hosted the Met Gala in 2019 with Harry, shared a sweet emoji of support for the singer in the form of a pair of cherries.

Harry’s devoted fan base also shared their remarks regarding his sweet thank you that was directed towards them.

“This is the sweetest! 1 year of a brilliant album changing millions of lives,” wrote one fan.

“If you knew that with a simple look or smile you change my days. that album brought magic to all of us, the talent and affection that overflows when listening to it is incredible. I love you, Harry,” claimed a second follower.

“Harry you are so great, your melodies literally changed me. It has been with me this crazy year and it’s been an amazing source of joy to me. Also, I love that we got to know you sincerely a little bit more, that you opened your heart with us,” posed a third Instagram user.

Fine Line was released in December 2019. It is Harry’s second solo release since One Direction ended their reign as pop superstars in 2015. The body of work has since been nominated in the category of Best Pop Vocal album for the 2021 Grammy Awards as well as Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar” and Best Music Video For “Adore You” said the awards show’s official site.