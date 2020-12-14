Tarsha Whitmore Looks Smoking-Hot In A Strappy Mini Dress That Fits Her Like A Glove

Tarsha Whitmore was a vision in white in a double update shared to Instagram this morning, looking sexy and chic in a skintight, low-cut mini dress that flaunted her hourglass curves. The photos captured the Aussie bombshell at a Christmas party in Sydney, as indicated in the caption, leading one fan to dub her “a Christmas angel” in the comments section of the post.

The blond beauty looked drop-dead gorgeous while standing with her back to a bar counter. She had a drink in hand and was stirring into the glass with a black straw in the first pic. Tarsha showed off her chiseled pins by posing with her legs parted, all the while peering into the camera with an intense, sultry gaze. The second snap saw her closing her eyes as she puckered her lips and blew her audience a kiss. She cocked her hip and raised her knee, making the peace sign with her fingers.

The slinky dress clung to every inch of her body, perfectly showcasing Tarsha’s fit and curvaceous figure. It sported a ruched texture that seemed to accentuate the fabric’s tight fit, emphasizing the model’s voluptuous assets. The bright-white color made her deep, bronzed tan pop, calling even more attention to her exposed skin.

Tarsha’s perky chest was highlighted by a set of underwire demi-cups that left plenty of cleavage on display. Her generous décolletage was framed by a pair of spaghetti straps, of which only one was visible from under her cascading tresses. The sleeveless design gave fans a peek at her toned arms and shoulders. Also of note was outfit’s daringly short length. It grazed just to the middle of her sculpted thighs, leaving her lean legs almost completely within view of the camera.

The sizzling blonde added sophistication to the hot look with a set of massive, beautifully ornate, gold hoop earrings and a sparkling, stone-encrusted ring. She further accessorized with a pale-pink manicure, showing off her long, pointy nails as she held up her drink and fanned her fingers over the glass. She slung a cream purse over her shoulder and appeared to be wearing matching heels. Her bag sported a chain handle and elegant metallic-gold detailing that complemented her jewelry.

Her hairstyle was also on point, as the babe rocked voluminous curls that tumbled over one or both shoulders, depending on the pose. Her luscious mane was parted in the middle, framing her face in tousled waves.

In her caption, Tarsha tagged Oh Polly as the maker of the curve-hugging number, expressing her feelings about the look with a pair of loving emoji. Fans took a cue from the 20-year-old model, filling the comments section with hearts. Many of her admirers left gushing messages wherein they complimented the outfit. Others directed their remarks at Tarsha’s beauty.

“Oh my goodness, you’re a cutie,” said one Instagram user.

“Beautiful dress honey,” chimed in a second follower.

“Those eyes omg,” wrote a third person.