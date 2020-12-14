Allie Auton Lounges On The Beach While Wearing A Mint Bikini On Instagram

Australian smokeshow Allie Auton has an incredibly toned body, and she isn’t afraid to show it off in front of the camera. Earlier today, the bombshell shared a sizzling update to her Instagram page that featured her wearing a revealing mint bikini at the beach.

Longtime followers of the influencer know that Allie loves visiting the sea to bask under the sun. While there are countless beaches in Australia, she seemed to adore the Whitsunday Islands, located in between Queensland and the Great Barrier Reef. Recently, she went to Whitehaven Beach, as the geotag noted.

In the first photo, Allie lay on her stomach on a white towel that was stretched out across the white sand. She bent her knees and pointed her toes outward. She seemingly used the front camera of her phone to take the selfie. The babe held the mobile device with her right hand and placed her other hand on her right arm. She angled the phone away from her face to get the best angle possible. She faced the screen and gave a big smile. It is also important to note that a glimpse of her perky booty was evident in the picture.

In the second snap, Allie kneeled on the fabric with her thighs parted. She let her arms hang beside her as she looked straight into the camera and gave a closed-lip smile. The blue sky filled with clouds and the vast ocean made up the background. A nearby island was also visible in the shot. A swipe to the right featured a nice pic of the turquoise blue water coming up to shore.

Allie rocked a sexy two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insane figure. The top featured fully-lined cups that were cut small, which failed to fully cover the entirety of her shapely breasts. The plunging neckline also exposed her voluptuous cleavage. Floss-like straps provided support and clung to her neck, with another pair of strings that went around her back.

She sported matching thong bottoms. The waistband sat a few inches below her navel, and it helped accentuate her small waist and hips. The high-cut design showcased plenty of skin around her groin area, and it highlighted her legs. Notably, the back portion displayed her round posterior. The light-colored set was a nice contrast to her bronze tan.

For her accessories, Allie sported a pair of dangling earrings, studs, a ring, and a bracelet. She tied her blond locks into a bun, which kept all of her hair away from her body.

As of this writing, the newest share has received more than 15,800 likes and over 150 comments. Many of her fans rushed to the comments section and dropped gushing messages.

“You are beautiful,” a fan wrote.

“So hot!!” gushed another admirer.